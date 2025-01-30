Second incident where bullet found in a Tomah school bathroom

By WXOW Staff

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) — For the second time in less than a week, a bullet is found in a bathroom inside one of Tomah’s schools.

This time, one bullet was found in a boys bathroom at Tomah Middle School.

The district’s actions were the same as an incident on January 24 when bullets were found in bathroom at Tomah High School.

Police came to the school and long with school staff, talked to and searched people who had used the restroom before the bullet was found.

No firearm was found on the Middle School campus.

District Superintendent Mike Hanson said that there wasn’t any known threat to either students or staff at the school.

A statement from Hanson said that students returned to their classrooms through a modified schedule and were provided lunch.

The middle school students were placed on a hold, again, similar to last week’s incident at the high school.

As described in the statement,

“A hold is when administrators clear hallways and students remain in classrooms until directed differently. During a hold students and staff conduct business as usual inside the classroom. Classroom doors are locked and closed. All students and adults are accounted for.”

Hanson again reminded people that said the district takes every report of threats seriously.

