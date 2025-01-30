Skip to Content
Man says group stole about 300 birds, killed his 4 dogs in overnight crime

By Kevin Boulandier

    SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A Redlands property owner is devastated after, he said, a group of people entered his property and committed a horrible crime.

Surveillance footage shows a group entering the farm in the area of Southwest 196th Street and 207th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, between midnight and 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

One of the members moves one of the cameras and places it in the bushes before they proceed to steal roughly 300 birds from their cages.

The owner said someone in the group also shot and killed his four dogs, presumably to keep them from barking.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

