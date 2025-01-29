Two children found dead in lake, trapped under ice

By Chloe Godding, Andy Alcock

LINN COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — The bodies of two boys, ages 8 and 9, were found Monday night trapped under ice at a Linn County, Kansas, lake.

Linn County sheriff’s deputies were called to Lake De Lago, one of two lakes in the Lake Chaparral community, at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Deputies requested assistance from the Linn County Fire Department in the search for the two boys, who had been missing for hours.

Evidence led them to the lake, where the Linn County Sheriff’s drone team used infrared technology to locate the bodies in the dark.

The Overland Park Dive Team recovered the bodies from the ice.

“He was warned the day before not to go on the ice,” said Stephanie Schade, a family friend of the 9-year-old victim.

Schade said she knew the boy well and had watched him.

On Tuesday, Schade said she spoke to the mothers of both boys.

“They think it’s tragic, and they think that it’s unfair that this happened,” she said.

Both boys were students at Jayhawk Elementary School in Mound City.

One was in second grade, and the other was a third grader.

Jayhawk Schools Superintendent Shawn Thomas said counselors were available at the district’s two buildings Tuesday.

He also said the boys had siblings in the school system.

KMBC spoke to an extended family member of one of the boys, who works on the school district staff.

“We’re very, very much interested in making sure our current staff, our students, and our community are taken care of. This is a gut punch to the community,” the family member said.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected drownings are the first in the area in years.

Investigators are also given opportunities to discuss tragic situations like this once the scene is cleared.

“We conduct what we call a debrief to help them process what they’re going through,” said Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Dav Mohler, the public information officer.

The scene was cleared at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Schade said her friend was at the scene to identify her missing son but never had the chance to do so.

“I really feel sorry for the family,” Schade said.

The extended family member said critical social media comments have been especially painful as the two mothers begin to process their life-altering grief.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing to determine the events leading up to the tragedy.

Foul play is not suspected.

Autopsy results for the two boys are pending.

