Champions League drama: Manchester City claw back to advance to knockout round playoffs

(CNN) — Manchester City scored three second half goals to come back from the brink of elimination and advance to the UEFA Champions League’s inaugural knockout round playoffs following a thrilling 3-1 victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

In a win-or-go-home situation, Manchester City struggled to find many goal chances early, failing to register a single shot on target in the first half.

Things went from bad to worse in the final moments of the first half when Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika netted his first career goal in the competition in the 45th minute to give his side a stunning 1-0 advantage.

Needing two goals to avoid elimination, City’s John Stones nearly equalized in the opening minutes of the second half, when Kevin De Bruyne curled one into the penalty area but Stones’ header went wide of the goal.

City’s Mateo Kovačić drew the game level in the 53rd minute, picking up the ball near midfield, driving straight through the middle of the Belgian defense and slotting in the goal into the bottom left corner for the 1-1 tie.

Less than 10 minutes later, the fans at Etihad Stadium were sent into an uproar and invigorated with hope following an own goal by Club Brugge. Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol’s cross attempt was inadvertently directed in by Joel Ordóñez for the own goal to give City the 2-1 lead.

With a spot into the knockout rounds nearly secured, City were afforded some breathing room by a halftime substitute.

Savinho, who came on to replace İlkay Gündoğan, extended the lead for the Citizens in the 77th minute. Stones’ cross to the left side of the box was picked up by Savinho, who chested it down and fired it past the diving keeper for the 3-1 lead.

“I don’t know if it was one of the biggest, but it was good for sure, because we came out really well,” Kovačić told the TNT Sports broadcast about Guardioloa’s speech at halftime. “We knew that we needed to step up, because the first half was not enough. We saw the great character, the great desire to win, to go through, and the crowd was behind us. It was an amazing atmosphere today.”

“Every team in the Champions League is a tough one,” Kovačić, who was named player of the match, said after the final whistle. “First of all, we’re happy that we are through now because it was a tough group stage for us – it was not easy. In the end, we are through. That’s the most important. And then whoever comes will be difficult, so it doesn’t matter.

Manchester City will next play Bayern Munich or defending champions Real Madrid in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Club Brugge’s players and fans had to wait a little longer, but the team also advanced into the knockout stage despite the loss.

Fire extinguished at Etihad Stadium

Prior to the match, a fire had to be extinguished at one of the merchandise kiosks at the Etihad Stadium.

In a statement, Manchester City revealed that a fire broke out near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand. However, the game kicked off as originally scheduled.

“The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been canceled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival.”

Who’s in the Round of 16

English club Liverpool (1) and Spanish giants Barcelona (2) had already clinched spots in the Round of 16 entering Wednesday night’s fixtures.

Meanwhile, Arsenal (3), Inter Milan (4), Atlético Madrid (5), Bayer Leverkusen (6), Lille (7) and Aston Villa (8) secured the remaining six spots following Wednesday night’s results and have automatically qualified for the Round of 16.

The clubs below finished in ninth to 24th spots and will kick off the newly introduced knockout stage playoffs, which is a two-legged phase where clubs can secure their path to the last 16.

9. Atalanta

10. Borussia Dortmund

11. Real Madrid

12. Bayern Munich

13. AC Milan

14. PSV Eindhoven

15. Paris Saint-Germain

16. Benfica

17. Monaco

18. Brest

19. Feyenoord

20. Juventus

21. Celtic

22. Manchester City

23. Sporting CP

24. Club Brugge

Spanish giants Real Madrid advanced to the knockout stage playoffs following a 3-0 victory over Brest, including a brace by Rodrygo. The 15-time champions will next play either Celtic or Manchester City.

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also through to the playoff after an Ousmane Dembélé hat trick powered the club to a 4-1 victory over Stuttgart while eliminating the German side. PSG will play either Monaco or Brest next.

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw will take place on Friday.

The first legs of the knockout playoff round will kick off February 11 and 12 with the second legs taking place the following week.

