Patriot missiles from Israel sent to Ukraine through US, official says

(CNN) — About 90 Patriot missiles from Israel are being sent to Ukraine in a transfer facilitated by the United States, according to a US defense official.

The missiles had been in storage in Israel, which operated Patriot air defense systems for more than 30 years before retiring them in April. Discussions about transferring the missiles from Israel to Ukraine have been ongoing since last summer, when Biden administration officials were hopeful the effort might allow the unused missiles to be sent to Kyiv to aid in its war with Russia.

Ukraine was desperate for more Patriot missiles as Russia launched barrages of missiles and drones, repeatedly overwhelming the country’s air defense systems.

But Israeli assistance to Ukraine has been very limited, and Israel’s leaders have been careful not to overly criticize Russia. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to walk a fine line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, making it difficult to finalize the transfer of missiles.

The Israeli Patriot missiles were first handed over to the United States before being shipped to Ukraine.

Axios was first to report the transfer.

In April, the Israel Defense Forces said it would retire its Patriot systems, which became fully integrated into the military in 1991. The first Israeli Patriot intercept came during the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, when the system shot down a drone launched from Gaza.

But the Patriot missiles are not Israel’s primary air defense system. To date, the IDF said Israeli Patriot batteries have carried out 19 interceptions, including nine during the current war against Hamas. Israel relies far more on its short-range Iron Dome aerial defense system, as well as its medium-range David’s Sling and long-range Arrow missiles.

