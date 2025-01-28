Defense secretary revokes security detail and clearance for Trump critic Gen. Mark Milley, orders investigation

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday revoked the security detail and security clearance for Gen. Mark Milley, according to Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot, an unprecedented move against the former top US general who became a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

Hegseth, in only his second full day on the job, also directed the department’s inspector general to launch an investigation into Milley’s “conduct” to determine whether a review of his rank is necessary. The statement does not specify what conduct Hegseth believes would warrant a review of Milley’s rank.

The Defense Department Chief of Staff, Joe Kasper, said, “Undermining the chain of command is corrosive to our national security, and restoring accountability is a priority for the Defense Department under President Trump’s leadership.”

CNN has reached out to Milley for comment.

Fox News first reported that Milley’s detail had been pulled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

