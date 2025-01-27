Minnesota woman killed in Arizona skydiving accident, police say

By Cole Premo

Click here for updates on this story

ELOY, Arizona (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a Minnesota woman died in a skydiving accident in southern Arizona last week.

According to Eloy police, just after 4 p.m. Friday, fire crews and police were dispatched to Skydive Arizona on the 4900 block of Tayor Street North in Eloy. They were responding to reports of a “parachutist experiencing complications during descent,” police said.

When responders arrived, they located the parachutist and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 55-year-old Ann Wick of Minnesota.

Police say the cause of the accident is under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies will review equipment, procedures and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Eloy police at 520-466-7324.

Eloy is located about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.