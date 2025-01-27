Man accused of impersonating principal in AI case arrested on child porn charges

By Christian Olaniran

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dazhon Darien, 32, accused of using artificial intelligence to impersonate the former principal of Pikesville High School in a recording, was arrested and charged with federal possession of child pornography., according to The Baltimore Banner.

The arrest happened during a motion hearing, without Darien’s presence, when he was arraigned in federal court.

Darien was set to stand trial Tuesday, but his trial has been postponed, according to the Baltimore Banner.

In the state of Maryland, Darien is charged with disturbing school operations, retaliating against a witness, stalking, and related offenses. According to police, Darien allegedly used AI to generate a recording that simulated former Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert making comments about Black students and the Jewish community.

Details on Darien’s federal case were not made immediately available. According to the Banner, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, said court documents in the case are still sealed.

The recording, which went viral on social media, was examined by a forensic analyst and university professor contracted by the FBI. They determined that it contained traces of AI-generated content, with human editing used to add background noises after the initial generation.

Investigators believe Darien generated the recording in retaliation against Eiswert for launching an investigation into Darien’s potential mishandling of school funds.

In June 2024, Eiswert began a new role as principal of Sparrows Point Middle School. Earlier this month, he filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County Public Schools for removing Eiswert from his position as principal despite knowing that the recording was fabricated. The lawsuit also accused Darien of conspiring with other BCPS employees to frame Eiswert.

According to an investigation by the Baltimore Banner, Darien used false resumes to apply for jobs at Baltimore County Public Schools.

A school system official told the Banner that all the hiring protocols were followed, including a background check, fingerprinting, transcript review, and reference check.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.