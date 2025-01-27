Auburn University reviewing video after students ‘rushed’ around security, injured before Tennessee game

By Julian Mitchell

Alabama (WVTM) — Auburn University says it’s reviewing feedback and video footage of the incident that led to a few minor injuries ahead of the men’s basketball game against Tennessee on Saturday.

The school hosted ESPN’s College Gameday and students are allowed to come into the arena for the airing of the show.

In the statement, Auburn said it disallowed its traditional camp out for students to line up gradually as temperatures were ruled unsafe. The line was announced to open at 6:30 a.m. with doors opening at 7 a.m.

According to Auburn, a group of students rushed around the side of security and others near the barricade entry. Those students jumped the barricades to get in and impacted other students trying to enter.

Local EMS addressed the minor injuries that were reported.

The statement also says that all students in line ahead of the live broadcast and those that came after the initial line was cleared were admitted to the arena and got a wristband for the game.

