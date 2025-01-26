Trump wiped January 6 convicts’ records clean. Now his DOJ is wiping evidence of rioters’ crimes from the internet

By Donie O’Sullivan and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — As President Donald Trump this week sought to rewrite the history of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol, a database detailing the vast array of criminal charges and successful convictions of January 6 rioters was removed from the Department of Justice’s website.

The searchable database served as an easily accessible repository of all January 6, 2021, cases prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The US attorney’s office declined to comment.

The removal of the comprehensive website cataloguing the largest criminal investigation in modern department history coincides with Trump’s decision to pardon all convicted January 6 defendants. The president also released early from prison 14 people convicted of seditious conspiracy and asked the federal courts in Washington to dismiss the more than 300 cases that hadn’t yet been resolved.

Judges over the past few days have pushed back on what they called Trump’s “whitewashing” of the mob’s attack of the Capitol as the administration quickly wound down cases against some of the most violent rioters who injured police.

The DOJ site’s removal was celebrated by those convicted for their actions on January 6 and their supporters.

“This is a huge victory for J6ers,” Brandon Straka, who was among those pardoned by Trump for his role in the Capitol riot, wrote on X, adding, “This site was one of countless weapons of harassment used by the federal government to make life impossible for its targets from J6.”

Straka credited the new Trump-appointed acting US attorney in Washington, DC, Ed Martin, for the site’s removal. Martin was an organizer with the “Stop the Steal” movement and was involved in the financing of the January 6, 2021, Trump rally on the Ellipse that occurred directly before the attack on the Capitol.

Straka wrote that he had campaigned for the site’s removal because “every time a potential employer, landlord, new social or business contact, etc, would search somebody targeted for J6 they would read a dossier on each person filled with FBI and FOJ accusations and narratives that were never proven, along with links to documents with even more damaging allegations.”

The vast majority of the government’s claims, however, were proved through the courts. About 1,250 people were convicted of crimes related to January 6.

Parts of the database were still accessible Sunday through the Internet Archive.

Not all the information in the database was up to date, as demonstrated through a selection of pages CNN was able to access through the archived version of the site.

Some pages listed only charges against individuals, rather stating what they were or were not eventually convicted of.

Thousands of pages that were part of the database now appear to be inaccessible. Details of January 6 cases are still accessible on the DOJ’s website in the form of press releases about charges and convictions. They are also still available through court records and services such as Pacer.

The FBI — representing another leg of the Justice Department — also took offline its compendium of wanted Capitol rioters. Some of those individuals were fugitives or rioters who hadn’t been identified, and the FBI had posted images and other information of the suspects it was still seeking.

The FBI and DOJ pages had also provided information about the unsolved case of two pipe bombs found outside the headquarters for the Republican and Democratic national committees on January 5, 2021. As of earlier this month, the FBI still hadn’t identified the person it believed planted the two viable but unexploded bombs, despite law enforcement agencies offering a reward of up to $500,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.

While the FBI’s “US Capitol Violence — Most Wanted” web page is now down, news releases and a “seeking information” page from the agency with details about the pipe bomb suspect specifically and the reward offer are still available online.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.