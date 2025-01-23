Where same-sex marriage is legal around the world

By Annette Choi, Jhasua Razo and Rachel Wilson, CNN

(CNN) — Thailand has become the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage, joining a list of nearly 40 countries and territories globally.

Liechtenstein became the latest European country to follow suit after its same-sex marriage bill went into effect earlier this month. Last year, Greece became the first Orthodox Christian country to establish marriage equality.

Here is where same-sex marriage is legal:

Since 2001, when the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, there have been ramped-up efforts worldwide to pass similar legislation. Taiwan, for instance, became the first place in Asia to make same-sex marriage a reality in 2019.

Marriage equality is still, however, largely limited to countries in the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

