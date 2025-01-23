Video shows arrests in nationwide burglary investigation of multimillion-dollar homes

By Hannah Hilyard and James Stratton

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Law enforcement in Clark County, Ohio, arrested four Chilean men accused of carrying out a string of burglaries targeting multimillion-dollar homes.

Alexander Chavez, 24, Bastian Morales, 23, Jordan Sanchez, 22, and Sergio Cabello, 38, face multiple charges, including participating in a criminal gang, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possession of criminal tools.

On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash and body camera videos of the Jan. 10 arrests. Watch as an investigator pulled over the vehicle in the video above.

A grand jury indicted the four men Tuesday, who were arrested after an “ongoing investigation of multi-million dollar homes in multiple states,” an arrest report states. However, it is unclear where those homes are located.

Investigators said burglars broke into the home of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Dec. 9. While the arrest records of the four do not specifically name Burrow, investigators found “an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County.”

Burrow plays for the Bengals and graduated from LSU. WISN TV’s sister station WLWT reports Burrow’s home was the only multimillion-dollar home burglarized on Dec. 9 in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Closer to Milwaukee, River Hills police Chief Michael Gaynor told WISN 12 News that River Hills police are working to see if the four men are connected to the burglary at the home of Bobby Portis but would not comment further. Gaynor says River Hills police have not made an arrest in the burglary. At least two men broke a bedroom window at Portis’ River Hills home on Nov. 2, though it is unclear exactly what they took.

Portis said they took some of his “prized possessions.”

Investigators in Ohio also located “two Husky automatic center punch tools wrapped in cloth towel behind the glove box.” Court records say that style of tool is used by the South American Theft Group to break glass and enter houses. Burglars broke a bedroom window at Portis’ home, according to River Hills police.

The FBI has recently warned pro athletes and leagues after at least nine burglaries across the country. Though the report doesn’t specifically say who was targeted, Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reported break-ins at their homes.

The FBI, in an alert obtained by ABC News, wrote in part, “These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash.”

According to that alert, international organized theft groups conduct physical and technical surveillance ahead of a burglary and may use Wi-Fi jammers to disable security devices.

“This is an ongoing investigation involving multiple burglaries across the United States of America, specifically targeting multi-million dollar residences and your affiant and brother investigators have arrested at least six different South American burglary groups, five of which were Chilean Nationals,” the arrest record for the four Chilean men states.

