Congressman Al Green Champions $11 Million Opportunity for Minority Entrepreneurs

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 23, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a monumental stride for empowering minority business owners, Congressman Al Green has once again proven why he’s a beacon of hope for social and economic justice. Through his Minority Business Resiliency Act of 2021, codified within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of the same year, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) now stands as a permanent federal agency dedicated to the advancement of minority enterprises. This victory has unlocked unprecedented opportunities, including the announcement of $11 million in funding, poised to transform the entrepreneurial landscape. On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the MBDA unveiled three groundbreaking technical assistance programs aimed at supporting socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. These programs are not just initiatives—they’re lifelines designed to uplift underrepresented communities:

1. The MBDA Women’s Entrepreneurship Program – Fueling the dreams of minority women entrepreneurs. 2. The MBDA Rural Business Center Program – Driving innovation and growth in underserved rural areas. 3. The MBDA Parren J. Mitchell Entrepreneurship Education Program – Honoring a legacy of resilience and excellence by equipping minority entrepreneurs with essential tools for success.

“This funding is an investment in the economic security of our nation’s minority business enterprises,” Congressman Green declared with unwavering conviction. “This opportunity represents exactly why the MBDA’s establishment as a permanent agency was so important. I am gratified to see the MBDA continuing to fulfill its mission, and I eagerly look forward to the disbursement of these funds.”

Why This Matters: An Economic Game Changer In a world where access to capital and resources often determines the success of a business, these programs are a game changer. They embody the essence of equity by addressing the systemic challenges faced by minority entrepreneurs. By investing in women, rural business owners, and education, the MBDA ensures that opportunities are no longer a privilege but a right. Houston, as a hub of diversity and innovation, is uniquely positioned to benefit from these programs. The city’s minority entrepreneurs—whether launching startups or scaling established enterprises—now have a golden opportunity to take their ventures to the next level. The MBDA’s initiative is more than just funding; it’s a declaration that every dream, regardless of origin, deserves a fighting chance.

How to Get Involved The application process is now live. Aspiring applicants are encouraged to explore the following links for program details and eligibility requirements: • MBDA Women’s Entrepreneurship Program – Apply Here • MBDA Rural Business Center Program – Apply Here • MBDA Parren J. Mitchell Entrepreneurship Education Program – Apply Here

These funds are not just investments in businesses—they’re investments in families, communities, and the future of our economy.

Congressman Green: A Champion for Resilience Congressman Al Green’s leadership has ensured that the MBDA is not only a lifeline for today’s entrepreneurs but a legacy for generations to come. His unwavering dedication to economic equity reflects his understanding of the vital role minority enterprises play in our nation’s prosperity.

Join the Movement Houston Style Magazine celebrates this transformative opportunity and urges all eligible entrepreneurs to seize the moment. Together, we can build a future where diversity isn’t just celebrated—it’s the driving force of innovation and success.

