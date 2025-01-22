Some domestic violence victims say they weren’t notified before their abuser got out of jail

By Norah Hogan

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — In Maine, the state is required to notify domestic violence victims before their abusers are released from jail, but 8 Investigates found that some victims are being kept in the dark.

People frequently get out of jail early, and many victims say they need to know ahead of time so they can prepare emotionally, work on a safety plan and, in some cases, even relocate.

“I literally told my victims advocate at court and the (district attorney), I have to move before this man gets out,” said Darcia Maney, a domestic violence survivor.

Maney’s ex, Richard Thorpe, was in jail for assaulting her. He got out early in June 2024. Three months later, he was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Virginia Cookson.

“I never got the notification in June that he was officially released from DOC custody,” Maney said. “I had no idea until he murdered somebody. That’s when I knew.”

Thorpe pleaded not guilty in November and is due back in court next month.

She found out about the allegations when a friend sent her a news article about the police search. During that search, she says she was scared for her life. The fact that he’s back behind bars brings little solace.

“I really do not feel safe in Maine anymore,” Maney said.

Victims have to opt-in to get the updates and Maney was getting regular updates until last February when communication went dark.

The Maine Department of Corrections is required to notify victims as soon as a release date has been set, but sometimes that doesn’t happen, and state law says they can’t be held liable for it.

The department’s policies say victims are also supposed to be notified if their abuser will be released for furlough, work, or community service.

Jolene Miles’ ex, Michael Iannotti, is in jail for domestic violence assault. Last November, a friend sent her a social media post with a photo of him working on the lobster trap tree in Rockland.

“What if we were down in that area?” asked Miles. “Like, how do we know where he’s at? If I’d known that my daughter was going to that area and that Michael was allowed to do these types of community service, she wouldn’t have gone down there alone.”

DOC spokesperson Sam Prawer says they don’t have to tell survivors if their abuser is out on supervised community service release.

“Victims do not have nearly as many rights as the offenders,” said Miles.

Prawer said he couldn’t comment on any specific cases, but says the team cares deeply about making sure victims are properly notified.

