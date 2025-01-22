Pasadena dry cleaning business offers free laundry services to wildfire victims

By Amanda Palacios

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires, Magic Cleaners & Laundry in Pasadena has become a beacon of hope, offering free laundry services to fire victims throughout January.

“It’s a time of need definitely for laundry because when I’m actually at the hotel room staring at my laundry bag, I’m thinking we’re in a mess. And as a business owner that has a dry cleaner and a laundromat, why not step up and help the community,” said owner Koko Bachian.

Bachian was evacuated from his own home during the wildfires and understands firsthand the challenges many are facing.

“Laundry is a big thing and this community has helped me out for the last 30 years so why not,” Bachian said.

Bags of laundry fill the store as families impacted the fires and first responders bring in their laundry for assistance. Bachian and his team have been working tirelessly to ensure clean clothes are one less thing they have to worry about.

“This is my second time coming today. I found out about the place and he’s helping out a lot of people because we don’t have anywhere to turn in our clothes,” said Pasadena resident Justin Germain.

During the last two days, over 300 customers have walked in the store with bags filled with laundry. Many calling it a much-needed act of kindness during this difficult time.

“I was kind of surprised, it was very generous of them like I didn’t really expect that. Somebody had reposted it and I was like wow that’s something I really need and very helpful,” said Pasadena resident Lauren Crow.

“There’s so many clothes in here and it’s not overwhelming at all, but the comments and the emails and the feedback has been overwhelming. And it makes me feel better because I’m sad myself. I’m in the same boat as everyone else so why not step up and help,” Bachian said.

