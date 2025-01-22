8-year-old’s life changed by cochlear implant technology

By Heather Healy

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Eight-year-old Jaasiel Robledo now has the gift of hearing thanks to the cochlear implant. He was born with a congenital condition that had him hard of hearing, and now, nothing is holding him back.

Central Texas eight-year-old Jassiel Robledo is enjoying his new cochlear implant after years of living with impaired hearing.

“It was a little scary because I thought I was dead,” Robledo said.

He has Microtia, a congenital condition from birth causing malformation of the ear.

Robledo faced many challenges growing up — relying on speech therapy, reading lips and having a BAHA, or bone-anchored hearing aid.

In October 2024, he recieved his first cochlear implant, hearing his mother’s voice clearly for the first time.

“It was happy because I can hear,” Robledo said.

His family calls him their little warrior — and for good reason.

His message to Central Texas neighbors who might need a cochlear implant is: don’t be afraid.

“Trust the process and trust the doctors,” Robledo said.

