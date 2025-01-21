‘Panda bandits’ arrested for Superior smash and grab burglaries

By Maddie Rhodes

DENVER (KDVR) — Three juveniles, known as the “panda bandits,” were arrested in connection to several burglaries, including one where a suspect was wearing a panda suit.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the three suspects turned themselves in at the Boulder County Juvenile Assessment Center on Monday and are facing charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

These charges stem from a string of burglaries at the Safeway gas station in Superior in November 2024.

Suspect in panda suit caught on camera in burglary In November 2024, the sheriff’s office needed help identifying suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing a gas station in Superior — although it wasn’t an easy task as the footage was blurry and one of the suspects was wearing a panda onesie.

“It’s very typical for somebody to cover up as much as they can, you know, with a hoodie, hats, masks — that type of thing. Have never really seen something like a panda costume being used,” Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dave Salaman told FOX31’s Greg Nieto after the burglaries.

Deputies said there were two smash-and-grab burglaries at the gas station on 1603 Coalton Road, which was burglarized twice on Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, 2024.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects used rocks to smash a door and a window to steal tobacco and vaping products.

