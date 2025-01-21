2 men arrested for illegal cock fighting ring, deputies say

By Dean Fioresi

Califo (KCAL/KCBS) — Two Riverside County men were arrested for allegedly running an undercover illegal cock fighting ring, according to Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.

On Saturday at around 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Avenue E in Yucaipa after learning of the “illegal ‘cock fighting’ occurring on the property,” said a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived, approximately 50 vehicles were seen on the property with the majority attempting to drive away,” the statement said. “When deputies attempted to stop a vehicle, the driver accelerated toward a patrol unit.”

According to the statement, the deputy was able to avoid getting hit by the car, at which point they began to pursue the driver.

Eventually they pulled over near 16th Street and Yucaipa Boulevard, where the driver and three passengers were arrested, deputies said.

“Six live roosters were found in the rear cargo area,” RSO’s statement noted.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Riverside man Jose Luis Adame, was arrested and deputies impounded his vehicle, the statement said.

“Deputies detained 33 people identified as spectators on the property where approximately 250 roosters were kept, and a fighting ring with a scoreboard and steel talons were found,” the statement said.

A department aviation unit spotted a person who was hiding inside a truck at the rear of the property. It was there that deputies located 35-year-old Perris man Carlos Romero. He had seven live roosters inside of the truck with him inside of boxes.

He was arrested and found to have a “large sum of U.S. currency on his person and a hidden Ruger semi-automatic handgun inside the truck,” the statement said.

Deputies received a search warrant for the property, which led them to discover additional steel talons and two dozen guns inside of a safe.

Yucaipa City Code Enforcement was called to the seen to red tag several buildings on the property, while San Bernardino County Animal Control personnel responded and found 17 dead roosters, eight live roosters and 61 boxed roosters, the statement said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact SBSD at (909) 918-2305.

