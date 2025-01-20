Who was behind Trump during his inaugural address?

By Way Mullery, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump is now officially the 47th president of the United States after taking the oath of office on Monday. The frigid temperatures brought the ceremony inside the Capitol for the first time in decades as a crowd of supporters, family members and various public figures watched up close.

Who surrounded Trump in this moment? See our annotated image below for a detailed look at the cast of characters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.