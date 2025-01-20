Man released from custody in shooting that killed woman, faces gun charge

By Adam Harrington, Hector Carrion, John Odenthal

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man arrested in a shooting that killed a pregnant mother of three in the Portage Park neighborhood last week has been released from custody.

The shooting happened at 4:50 a.m. in a house in the 5800 block of West Newport Avenue.

According to court documents, Robert Pasco, 42, was sleeping with a gun under his pillow last week when his pregnant girlfriend — Edith Castrejon, 35 — reached over and grabbed it.

Pasco woke up and shot Castrejon in the chest, authorities said. Castrejon was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

Prosecutors said three small children were asleep in the same room at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors said Pasco put the 9mm ghost gun in the closet before police came.

Pasco was taken in for questioning, but was released without any murder charges being issued against him. He was, however, charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said in a court document that Pasco is a convicted felon with multiple past weapons convictions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.