Australian broadcaster Tony Jones apologizes to Novak Djokovic ‘for any disrespect’ during on-air comments

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Australian broadcaster Tony Jones has apologized to Novak Djokovic for comments he says were intended to be “banter” and “humor.”

Jones, a veteran sports presenter on Australia’s Channel 9, taunted a group of Djokovic fans at the Australian Open during a live broadcast on Friday, chanting: “Novak, he’s overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak, kick him out.”

He then added: “Boy, I’m glad they can’t hear me.”

Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion looking to win his 25th grand slam singles title at this year’s tournament, responded to Jones’ comments by declining to give an on-court interview following his fourth-round victory against Jiří Lehečka.

“A few days ago, a famous sports journalist here from Australia who works for a main broadcaster of the Australian Open, Channel 9, decided to mock Serbian fans and he made insulting and offensive comments towards me,” Djokovic said in a video on social media.

“I was hoping he was going to apologize in public which he hasn’t done yet, neither did Channel 9. So that’s the only reason why I didn’t do the interview.”

On Monday, Jones did make an on-air apology to the Serbian star and his fans with an appearance on Channel 9’s Today program.

“The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter, I considered it to be humor, which is consistent with most things I do, whether it be the Sunday Footy Show, whether it be the morning show here,” Jones said.

“Having said that, I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments. Now, as such, I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them … for any disrespect that Novak felt that I had caused.”

He also added that he “feel(s) as though I’ve let down the Serbian fans. I’m not just saying this to try and wriggle out of trouble or anything, I genuinely feel for those fans.”

Nine Network also apologized to Djokovic for “any offense caused” by Jones’ comments.

“No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” a Nine spokesperson told CNN. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

According to Tennis Australia, Djokovic has acknowledged that the apology has been made in public and is “now moving on and focusing on his next match.”

The world No. 7 plays Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster quarterfinal at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, a repeat of last year’s Wimbledon and Paris Olympics finals.

Should he win, Djokovic would then remain on course to claim an outright record 25th grand slam singles title, surpassing Australia’s Margaret Court.

After his victory against Czech Republic’s Lehečka, Djokovic reiterated that he had “nothing against Jim Courier” – the former world No. 1 who was about to conduct the on-court interview – nor the Australian public.

“It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today,” he told reporters.

Instead of giving the customary interview, Djokovic briefly thanked those in attendance for their support before signing merchandise for fans at the side of the court.

Jones’ initial comments garnered widespread attention, with even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese telling ABC radio that “there is a place for more respect … more kindness and generosity and respect, just across the board.”

Speaking on Monday, Jones explained how he “overstepped the mark” with the “kick him out” comment, which he said “can only be interpreted” as a reference to Djokovic’s deportation from Australia.

The 37-year-old was forced to leave the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open after he had arrived unvaccinated against Covid-19.

“That has angered Novak, which I completely understand now,” said Jones. “It has been an unfortunate situation. It’s been one of personal angst for Novak, it’s quite clearly personal angst for me as well, but I just think the priority here now is to focus on the tennis again.

“He’s got an amazing match coming up tomorrow night against Carlos Alcaraz and I hope that his focus can now be on that and my focus is now the broadcast again.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.