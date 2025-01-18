Girl reported missing dies after being pulled from icy pond

By Tammy Mutasa

Click here for updates on this story

NORTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A missing 6-year-old child with nonverbal autism has died after being pulled from an icy pond near her Norton home.

The 911 call went to police around 2:30 p.m. Friday from the child’s parent saying she was missing from her Power Street community.

Search for missing child

From the air and on the ground, it was an enormous effort to find the child, as police and neighbors combed through sheds and garages.

Several agencies responded to provide mutual aid, including the Massachusetts State Police, and Norton Emergency Management Agency.

Ultimately crews searched the icy water near, Barrowsville Pond and Wading River, wearing cold water rescue gear and found the girl about an hour later. The child was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she was pronounced dead.

“This is not the day we were looking for, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the family, we offer our condolences,” said Norton Police Chief Brian Clark.

Rescue crews used urgency, especially for children with autism and their tendency to gravitate towards water.

“You push the button as soon as you can, and we wanted as many resources there as possible,” said Chief Clark. “It’s sad, she’s a little girl, everybody has children, a lot of police officers and firefighters who responded have children and, there’s a big autism community, we’re just sad that this happened.”

Power Street was closed during the investigation, and police were asking people to stay away from the area.

“A sad day in Norton”

When neighbors found out the sweet girl disappeared, they didn’t hesitate to look for her around her Power Street community.

“As a mother you always worry about little ones, they do wander,” said neighbor Carol Sheehan. “It’s a sad day in Norton, we never like to have news like this.”

Norton Public Schools released a statement, confirming the victim was a student at one of their schools.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our 6-year-old students earlier this afternoon,” said superintendent Jennifer O’Neill. “Norton Public Schools is working with our local community partners to provide counseling services and support to our students, staff, and families. Our deepest sympathies are with the family and the loved ones of our student.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.