This boy loves sharing his Christmas inflatables with the world: ‘It brings me joy’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — Christmas Day is very much behind us, and for many, the holiday decorations are already put away.

But Beau Bailey’s love of holiday inflatables is also his way of making people smile.

Like many hobbies, it started out small when Beau was just 2 years old.

“Me and my dad went to Home Depot one day and I got a 12 foot Mickey and I just loved him and I just kept getting them,” Beau said.

Thirty-eight inflatables were in Beau’s front yard during CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil’s visit.

While they come in different shapes and sizes, in Beau’s mind, they all have one thing in common.

“Everyday when I turn them on and I look at them, I’m like, I cannot believe I have all this,” he said.

Beau said that what he loves most about the inflatables is watching others when they encounter them.

“I love when they stop, it brings me joy to know that they like seeing them,” Beau said.

Jessica Moreno spotted them and just had to stop.

“And to find out a 10-year-old did it, that’s even more special,” Moreno said. “Keep them up as long as you can, as long as you can.”

Beau’s mother Jordan Bailey said making others happy is the reason he wants to keep them up.

“Beau wants it to bring joy to other people the way it brings joy to him,” Jordan Bailey said.

It seems to be working.

“It’s quite often actually, we have people pull up in the drive way or they’ll slow down in front of the house,” Jordan Bailey said. “We’d get home from school, he’d slow all of them up and he’d sit there on the tailgate, I mean for hours sometimes, just watching people drive by, just to see their reactions.”

Beau said he’s like to keep them up all year long.

His parents believe there is a season for everything, meaning the inflatables will have to eventually come down.

But Beau is on a mission to get inflatables for all the different seasons.

