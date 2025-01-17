Skip to Content
Help Los Angeles County residents recover from unprecedented wildfires

<i>Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br />A resident uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home in Altadena
A resident uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home in Altadena
January 13, 2025 6:24 AM
Published 9:48 AM

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Historic, wind-driven wildfires have killed at least 27 people in the Los Angeles area and displaced tens of thousands.

It will take months – or even years – to recover. The wildfires have not only scorched the earth, destroyed property and left behind hazardous debris, but they have also destabilized hillsides, which could lead to devastating landslides in the future. Fire experts and arson investigators told CNN it could take months before they know how the region’s major fires ignited.

Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or use the form below.

