Woman allegedly poisoned baby and posted videos online for donations, police say

(CNN) — A woman in Australia has been charged with poisoning a child and allegedly posting videos of the infant suffering online in order to garner viewers and donations, police said Thursday.

The 34-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast allegedly “administered several unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines to a one-year-old girl, who was known to her, without medical approval,” according to a statement from Queensland Police.

“It will be further alleged the woman, disregarding medical advice, went to lengths to obtain unauthorised medicines, including old medicines for a different person available in their home,” the statement said.

Police allege the woman, who has not been officially named, poisoned the child from August 6 to October 15, 2024, when medical staff at a hospital where the child was admitted reported their suspicions to detectives.

“While the child was being subject to immense distress and pain, it is alleged the woman filmed and posted videos of the child,” said police.

“It is alleged the content produced exploited the child and was used to entice monetary donations and online followers.”

Testing for unauthorized medicines returned a positive result on January 7 and the woman was arrested Thursday, said police.

She has been charged with five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material and fraud, said police.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton of the Morningside Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) said that the unit deals with the “worst offences against children.”

“We will do everything in our power to remove that child from harm’s way and hold any offender to account,” said Dalton in the statement.

“There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival.”

The woman is scheduled to appear at Brisbane Magistrates court on Friday.

