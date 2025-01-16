Sixth-grade hockey star dazzles on ice

By Alexis Beckett

Click here for updates on this story

LYNN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Believe it or not, one of the brightest stars on St. Mary’s High School varsity hockey team, Emma Doucette, is only 12 years old.

“She fits right in with the kids. She keeps up. She has special talents on the ice, and she plays over her age. That’s the first thing I noticed about her, not noticing that she’s 12,” said Doucette’s head coach and longtime family friend, Frank Pagliuca.

Doucette is known by her team as a smart player and a great shot. She also has a confidence that her teammate, Katy Sarazen, was impressed by.

“She came here with a great attitude and confidence and wasn’t afraid to express who she was,” said Sarazen. “And obviously, it’s hard when she’s so much younger, but sometimes you forget she’s even a sixth-grader at all.”

With the support of her coaches and teammates, Doucette is able to focus on her dream of playing hockey for the Spartans.

“It’s just my safe space, like you said. I just block out that I am a sixth-grader, and sometimes I feel like I am the same age as Katy,” said Doucette. “It just clears out my mind and helps me focus on hockey more.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.