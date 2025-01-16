Pickleball ban considered after noise complaints

By Matt Schooley

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Town officials on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket are considering banning pickleball across the island over noise complaints.

The Nantucket Board of Selectmen discussed the issue at their Wednesday night meeting as they went over an updated draft of warrant articles for the upcoming Annual Town Meeting, which is scheduled for May 3.

“I think the intent of this article is the planning board as a regulatory board is hearing the community and this is really going to spark a conversation on if or how this may be controlled through zoning,” said Megan Trudel from Nantucket Planning and Land Use Services during the meeting.

Board member Thomas Dixon said he had a few questions he wants to discuss with Trudel before the warrant article was finalized, including what is considered a pickleball surface.

“I know it’s the noise that’s a problem. How does enforcement work? It just gets into some stuff that I just have some questions about,” he said.

Vice chairman Matt Fee said the battle over pickleball is not just happening on Nantucket.

“If you could design a silent pickleball ball, you would be buying a house on Eel Point or Hulbert Ave.,” he joked. “It’s a huge problem everywhere.”

Dixon agreed that Nantucket residents have voiced concerns over pickleball.

“I acknowledge that. I know these issues are coming up for a reason,” he said. “I just think there are some bigger questions that are coming up with it. The pickleball players, a lot of them like the noise. It’s the neighbors that don’t.”

Played with paddles and a hard plastic ball on a small court, pickleball is one of the world’s fastest growing sports.

Several other Massachusetts communities have been dealing with noise issues in recent years.

Neighbors in Braintree grew fed up with the city’s pickleball courts, which drew hundreds of players in 2024.

Wellesley also considered changes after complaints from people in town.

