Johnson picks Rep. Rick Crawford to be next intel chairman

Washington (CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson has selected Republican Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas to be the next chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after Rep. Mike Turner was ousted from the role Wednesday, Johnson announced in a statement Thursday.

“Rick Crawford will provide principled leadership as its chairman. He has earned the respect of his colleagues through his years of faithful service on the committee and his steady approach to the challenges facing our country,” Johnson said in a statement.

Crawford is a member of the House Intelligence Committee and is the most senior member of the committee after Turner.

He also voted against additional aid for Ukraine last April, something that Turner has been a fierce advocate of.

The speaker denied Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump had urged him to remove Turner as the panel’s chair.

“This is not a President Trump decision. This is a House decision, and this is no slight whatsoever to our outgoing chairman. He did a great job,” Johnson said. “The intelligence community and everything related to (the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence), it needs a fresh start. And that’s what this is about. Nothing else.”

A source familiar with Johnson’s thinking told CNN that the speaker wanted to bring in his own chairman of the committee, just as then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy did in initially naming Turner to the role. Turner was not told in the meeting that it was Trump’s decision to remove him, the source added.

In a statement Wednesday, Turner said he was “very proud to have served” as chairman.

“There are great members on the Committee, and I’m honored to have served with them,” Turner said. “Under my leadership, we restored the integrity of the Committee and returned its mission to its core focus of national security. The threat from our adversaries is real and requires serious deliberations.”

