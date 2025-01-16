Firefighters group reminds drivers to use caution after firefighter struck by fire hose

By Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter was struck by a fire hose while working Monday after a driver ran over the fire hose, according to a KCK firefighters group.

The KCK Professional Firefighters Association posted on social media that a firefighter was “severely injured” while on the scene of a commercial fire Monday, Jan. 13. A resident ran over the supply hose, which then caught on the vehicle’s frame and was pulled from the fire hydrant, the group said. It then struck and injured the firefighter.

The group is using this incident as a public safety reminder for drivers. While it wasn’t fatal, it shows a possibly forgotten aspect of danger that firefighters can face while protecting their communities.

Drivers are reminded never to drive over a fire hose, as it can damage them, disrupt operations or worst of all, as happened Monday, lead to injuries.

The group also encourages drivers to use caution around emergency scenes, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous.

It’s also important to pull to the right shoulder when possible to allow first responders a clearer path through traffic to get to a scene quickly.

The group said Monday’s incident would “undoubtedly change how we approach certain practices,” but the support of the public is needed to keep crews and others safe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.