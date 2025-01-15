Pike County High School mother advocates for action on bullying crisis after tragic loss of son

By Courtney Green

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Pike County mother is urging school officials to take a stronger stance against bullying following the death of her 15-year-old son, Brittain Cummins, who died by suicide in October.

Kimberly Cummins addressed the Pike County Schools Board of Trustees during their meeting on Tuesday night, delivering an emotional three-minute speech calling for a special meeting to address what she says is a dangerous rise in bullying at Pike Central High School.

“This is a problem that’s been going on, and it’s still going on,” Cummins said. “Our kids are scared to say anything because it makes things worse. I don’t want any other family to go through what we’ve been through.”

For Cummins, the issue is deeply personal.

This story is one of many shared by parents and students in Pike County who say bullying has gone unaddressed for too long. Cummins noted that some families are reluctant to speak up, fearing retaliation or worsening situations for their children.

“Kids are afraid to say anything, and that’s the biggest issue,” she said. “We need policies that hold bullies accountable and ensure kids feel safe reporting these problems without fear.”

A newly elected board member has expressed interest in holding a special meeting for open dialogue, but no date has been set. Currently, the Pike County School Board meets on the second Tuesday of each month, which parents say is insufficient to address the growing crisis.

Cummins is urging the community to rally behind the effort to tackle bullying. She continues to collect written accounts from parents and students to present to the board at the next meeting, scheduled for February 11th.

For students in crisis, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a confidential resource available 24/7. “There’s no shame in asking for help,” Cummins said. “Everyone needs help sometimes.”

Parents and community members are encouraged to attend the upcoming meeting to support efforts to address bullying at Pike Central High School.

