Alleged liquor thief found trapped under SUV after escape attempt

By Francis Flisiuk

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — A man is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after police in Lewiston say he got hit by a car when trying to escape from an attempt to steal liquor at Hannaford.

According to Lewiston police, 45-year-old Ronnie Clark was confronted in the parking lot of the Hannaford on Sabattus Street by loss prevention staff Tuesday afternoon, shortly after he was seen stealing several bottles of alcohol. Clark then allegedly took off and tried to cross Highland Spring Road, where he was hit by a car driven by Kenneth Floyd of Greene.

By the time police had got to the scene of the incident, an auto mechanic was there using a car jack to lift the SUV and help rescue Clark, who was trapped underneath.

Clark was pulled out conscious and alert and sent to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials recovered a stolen bottle of Crystal Head vodka and later delivered a summons for the theft to Clark in the hospital.

