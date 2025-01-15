12-year-old caught joyriding parents’ Blazer on U.S. 127

By Ryan Jeltema

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) — A 12-year-old boy is facing a number of charges after police caught him joyriding his parents’ SUV on U.S. 127 in Clare County with a shotgun and marijuana in the vehicle.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the freeway at the request of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. The juvenile took his parents Chevrolet Blazer from the Traverse City area hours earlier.

Clare County deputies located the Blazer driving south on U.S. 127 near the U.S. 10 interchange. Police conducted a traffic stop and quickly apprehended the 12-year-old without incident.

Investigators found a 12 gauge pump style shotgun, several rounds of ammunition and a small amount of marijuana in the Blazer.

Authorities brought the 12-year-old to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, where his parents came to pick him up. Reports about the incident will be forwarded to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.

