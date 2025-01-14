Southern Illinois woman asks police for meth back after arrested and charged with drug possession, police reported

By Mike Mohundro

METROPOLIS, Ill. (WSIL) — A southern Illinois woman faces charges after police said she trespassed at a home and had drugs on her.

Metropolis Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 1000-block of Ferry on January 2, 2025. Once they got there, police said they were told Amber Gilbert, 36 of Metropolis, entered the home. Police said this was a home where she previously trespassed at.

Gilbert was then arrested on a criminal trespass to residence charge.

Offices searched her and said they found her to be in possession of methamphetamine. According to online court records, she was charged with Possession of Meth < 5 Grams, along with the Criminal Trespass to Residence charge.

Police said she was released on a notice to appear after completing the processing. Police then said as Gilbert was leaving the police department, she asked for her Meth back, but they denied.

