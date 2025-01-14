Security video shows NYPD shooting man at Bronx apartment building



By Alice Gainer

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — Security video shows the moment a New York City police officer shot and wounded a man inside an apartment building.

The man, 32, had called 911 to report a stolen air conditioner and later approached the responding officers with a kitchen knife, according to the NYPD.

On Sunday evening, video shows two officers entering the building on 148th Street in Mott Haven, the Bronx and walking out of view. Less than a minute later, amid a commotion, the officers walk back into the frame and one fires her weapon. She then shouts, “Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired!”

Though the video, which was provided by a resident, does not show exactly what happened, the NYPD says a man holding a kitchen knife was coming up the stairs toward the officers. An officer told him to wait and drop the knife, and put her hand up for him to stop, according to detectives. But the man quickly approached the officers, prompting one to fire her weapon and shoot him in the torso, police said.

NYPD investigating if man understood officers’ orders

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to recover. We’re told he speaks Spanish and that NYPD is investigating if the officers understood him and if he understood them.

“This situation was extremely fast moving, lasting only a few seconds,” said Deputy Chief Rohan Griffith, with the NYPD’s Force Investigations Division.

Police said an interpreter was used when the man called 911. They believe he then went to the building’s side courtyard and confronted another man he believed stole an air conditioner.

None of the residents who spoke with CBS News New York witnessed or knew the man who was shot. But Juan Rivera, who also lives in the building, said there are a lot of thefts there. Others, however, said that’s not the case.

“The building is very, very secure,” Daniel Barrera said.

Police said the shooting was also recorded by the officers’ body-worn cameras. They did not immediately know if other cameras in the building were working at the time.

The building’s landlord would not answer our questions.

