North Mississippi woman was onboard aborted flight in Atlanta

By Gabe Mahner

ATLANTA (WTVA) — A Union County, Mississippi, woman was one of the passengers on a plane that caught fire in Atlanta, Georgia.

This happened on Friday, Jan. 10 when a Delta flight tried to depart from Atlanta.

Allison Wade was taking the flight to Minnesota to attend her cousin’s funeral.

“So we started taxiing down the runway and then all of a sudden we came to a halt, and that’s where the story begins,” she recalled.

She looked out the window and saw black smoke. An engine issue forced the pilot to evacuate approximately 200 passengers.

The accident hurt four people and sent one person to the hospital.

“Might be a few months, but I’ll definitely travel again,” she said.

