Ms. Rachel, popular children’s educator and YouTuber, is coming to Netflix

(CNN) — Rachel Accurso, better known as toddler-educator-of-the-internet Ms. Rachel, is bringing her popular YouTube series to Netflix.

A four-episode season of Ms. Rachel’s videos that will include “interactive lessons that teach letters, numbers, colors, shapes, and more” will be available to stream on January 27, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

More episodes will be available to stream later this year.

Ms. Rachel is a “beloved and passionate educator” whose videos “inspire ‘littles’ and their families to learn and bond together,” Netflix said. “Incorporating singing, dancing, and play, Ms. Rachel’s videos help children learn how to talk and express themselves and their emotions.”

The YouTube star has grown in popularity since she first launched her channel in 2019. She has since garnered over 9 billion views and has 13.1 million subscribers.

Known for her signature pink headband, Ms. Rachel’s toddler and baby learning videos have individually earned millions of views each, as she uses “techniques recommended by speech therapists and early childhood experts to help children learn important milestones and preschool skills,” according to a bio on her YouTube page.

She also incorporates sign language, nursery rhymes and kids songs in her videos to help teach children letters, numbers, colors and more.

