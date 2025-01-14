Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby No. 3

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have welcomed a new addition to their family – a second daughter.

The couple announced the birth of their third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Monday, posting on Instagram that their daughter was born on January 12, alongside a black and white picture showing their new baby’s tiny feet.

The couple already share three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and two-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Mahomes and his longtime high school sweetheart Brittany married in Hawaii in 2022

The couple started dating when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas, according to Sports Illustrated. After they graduated, Mahomes went to play football and baseball at Texas Tech University while Matthews went to the University of Texas at Tyler to play soccer.

Last year was a busy one for Mahomes, who won his third career Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs, leading the team in a dramatic overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are chasing an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title this season and face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

