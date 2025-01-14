Explosion launches manhole cover high into air

By Phil Tenser

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — An underground explosion launched at least one manhole cover high into the air in Worcester over the weekend, video shows.

The explosion occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Franklin and Grafton streets, underneath Interstate 290.

“It sounded like artillery hit. Everything shook,” said Nick Neslusan, a bartender at the nearby MB Lounge.

Video from the lounge shows the explosion erupting from two manholes. Flames and dark smoke rise from one located under the highway overpass, while light-colored smoke rises in a narrow plume from another in the intersection.

On the tip of that white plume, the dark circle of an apparent manhole cover flew into the air. It was propelled above the height of the highway and momentarily out of the frame of the surveillance camera.

The manhole is seen again as it falls, landing with the loud clang of metal.

The Worcester Fire Department released the following statement Monday regarding the explosion:

“On 1/11/2025 Worcester Fire Department responded to reports of a manhole that was smoking. On arrival found two manholes smoking. While on scene, the cover to the second manhole had an explosion which blew the manhole cover off, with fire coming from the manhole. The fire self-extinguished. No injuries were reported, National Grid and Eversource were called to the scene. The Cause is under investigation.”

MB Lounge owner Marc Guinette said he knows the woman in a silver SUV who was near the manhole when it was launched into the air.

“She had her granddaughter in the car and she saw the thing launch 15, 20 feet above I-290, as you can see in the video and it came down next to her,” he said. “She was, like, mortified.”

Eversource, which supplies natural gas in Worcester, said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. National Grid handles the electricity service in the area.

Crews cleared the area of any danger and were able to repair the road within a day. No injuries were reported.

“God was watching out for people that day for sure,” Guinette said.

