Driver critically injured after ice falls off truck, smashes through windshield

Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Twenty-four-year-old Brandon Hennel of York County is hospitalized with severe facial injuries.

According to his family, he was on Interstate 83 in York on Wednesday, en route to his girlfriend’s house, when a sheet of ice came off a truck and smashed through his windshield.

He was heading south. The truck was heading north.

“It struck him in the face, pushed him with such force. His seat went completely back with that much force,” said Hennel’s father, Paul.

The victim is in a trauma intensive care unit at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The family is speaking out about what happened and the importance of clearing away ice and snow from vehicles.

“Our main focus is our son right now getting him healthy,” Paul Hennel said. “You don’t want this to happen to your son and daughter. It is something that could have been prevented.”

He said the truck kept moving after the incident. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Under Pennsylvania law, a driver must make reasonable efforts – unless it would be dangerous to do so – to remove ice or snow from their vehicle within 24 hours after the snow or ice stops.

