Big Cat Rescue of ‘Tiger King’ fame goes up for sale

By Rebekah Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — A Tampa animal sanctuary featured in a major Netflix documentary is now up for sale.

Big Cat Rescue, which was featured in the 2020 hit “Tiger King,” finalized the sale of 56 of its 67 acres on Dec. 24, 2024.

According to Howard Baskin, husband of Carole Baskin, the site is being planned for townhome construction. The remaining 11 acres will be finalized in the coming weeks, which will be used for apartments.

Howard said the money from the sales will finance wild cat preservation efforts globally.

And what about those lions and tigers (no bears) we saw on our TV screens nearly five years ago? They were relocated from Tampa to a facility in Arkansas in December 2023, which will provide more living space for the cats.

While the documentary garnered popularity online, Carole was not interested in making a sequel. In 2021, she went before a judge to stop the release of a potential “Tiger King 2,” but was ultimately denied.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.