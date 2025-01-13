Mailboxes blown up across Lamoille County, sheriff says

By Molly Ormsbee

LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vermont (WPTZ) — The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department received multiple complaints on Saturday about the destruction of mailboxes in the towns of Wolcott, Johnson and Morrisville.

The sheriff’s department said explosive devices were used to damage the mailboxes.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department along with the United States Post Office Inspectors and the Morristown Police Department have started conducting a joint investigation.

Investigators said several pieces of evidence were seized, and numerous interviews were conducted.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department said multiple people were likely involved in these acts.

Law enforcement has asked anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact police.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department said there was reason to believe these were random acts of vandalism and not directed at any one specific person or place.

