Before and after: See the destruction caused by the LA fires

<i>Pléiades Neo © Airbus DS 2025 via CNN Newsource</i><br />Jacon Way is pictured on January 2 and January 9.
today at 5:53 AM
Published 5:00 AM

By Clint Alwahab and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple fires raging across Los Angeles County have caused untold damage and killed at least 16 people. Whole neighborhoods have been devastated, with as many as 10,000 structures destroyed. Satellite images capture the destruction from above, showing entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble.

