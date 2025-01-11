The era of the running quarterback is upon us

Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

(CNN) — The quarterback position has completely changed in the NFL.

I want you to think of the prototypical quarterback of yesteryear. It’s probably a stiff and tall guy who stayed in the pocket and couldn’t run to save his life.

Indeed, one of the greatest insults you could throw at a quarterback back then was that he was a “running quarterback”.

Those days are gone now. The prototypical winning quarterback is one who can use his feet. And if your quarterback can’t run, chances are you’re going to be on the outside looking in come Super Bowl time.

Think of the best quarterbacks in today’s NFL – in particular Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who have been dominating the MVP conversation.

Both of them can pass the ball like nobody’s business, but they also can run the ball like nobody’s business.

Both have more than 500 rushing yards. Jackson leads league quarterbacks with 915, while Allen comes in fifth with 531.

Allen runs with devastating effectiveness for a quarterback. He’s second among league quarterbacks with 12 rushing touchdowns, and Jackson comes in tied for ninth at four. When it comes to rushing success rate (i.e. picking up first downs on third and fourth down or a good chunk of yards on first or second), Allen is second at 64.7% among those who have started at least half his team’s games. Jackson is eighth 56.1%.

And when Allen and Jackson decide to pass, they use their legs to avoid oncoming

pass rushers. Both are well below the league average in sack rate: Allen’s second at

2.82% and Jackson’s fifth at 4.63% among those who have started at least half their

team’s games. (Allen started seven more games than the leader, Derek Carr.)

The story of Allen and Jackson is in some ways the story of them as individuals, but it’s really the story of the league at large.

There were 18 quarterbacks this season who played in at least half their team’s games and picked up at least 15 yards per game. That’s tied for the all-time record with the 2020 season. In fact, all five top seasons for rushing average per game have occurred in the last five seasons.

Put another way, this year is no fluke. It’s part of a longer-term trend towards the NFL prioritizing quarterbacks who can use their legs as well as their arm to move the ball down the field.

They don’t just run for yards either. They run for touchdowns.

Ten different quarterbacks ran for at least four touchdowns this year like Jackson did. Only 2023 beats that with 11. Every season with at least eight quarterbacks who ran for at least four rushing touchdowns has occurred since 2012.

Many of the quarterbacks who are running for touchdowns and yards are leading the best teams. Beyond Allen and Jackson, other quarterbacks with at least four rushing touchdowns who are in the playoffs this year are Jayden Daniels (Washington), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay), Bo Nix (Denver) and Justin Fields (Pittsburgh).

Fields, it should be noted, is now – for some reason – the backup behind Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, who is still known to scramble for yardage though not as much as he did earlier in his career.

When you add in quarterbacks who have rushed for at least 15 yards per game, Justin

Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay) and the ever-great

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) join the list.

Put another way, there is more than a 60% chance the Super Bowl winning quarterback can be categorized as a running quarterback.

Much of that more than 60% comes from Allen, Jackson and Mahomes. I think it’s a pretty safe bet that all three will eventually be in the Hall of Fame.

At this point, there are only six quarterbacks in the hall since as far back as we have

stats (e.g. 1950) who have had at least three seasons where they started at least nine

games and averaged at least 15 yards rushing per game.

Allen, Jackson and Mahomes all have at least six seasons a piece that meet that criterion.

Of course, it would be unfair to categorize any of these three as merely running quarterbacks.

Allen and Jackson are both in the top 10 in passing yards per attempt, interceptions per attempt (i.e. not throwing them) and touchdowns per attempt.

By being able to run and pass the ball, Allen and Jackson make themselves borderline unstoppable.

Even in an off-year, Mahomes still scares the heck out of me as a Bills’ fan. Imagine trying to chase him down. You think your defense has got him. Then he escapes out of the pocket. Do you try to tackle him or ensure all the receivers downfield are covered?

No matter what you do, it’s the wrong move.

That’s the magic of the running quarterback – one that is in abundance now compared to previous generations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.