MLB bans Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts in World Series, league official says

By Mark Prussin

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — The New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in the World Series have been banned “indefinitely” from all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, according to a league official.

The fans, identified as Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen, cannot attend any future MLB games, according to a notice sent to them by a league official.

The two were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium after ripping a ball from Betts’ glove and grabbing the All-Star’s wrist when he reached into the stands to catch a fly ball in the 1st inning.

Fans banned indefinitely, MLB official writes

Capobianco and Hansen are not allowed at any MLB facilities or league-sponsored events. In a statement sent to them earlier in the week, a league official wrote:

On October 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior.

Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball (“MLB”) is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.

Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.

The play was ruled fan interference and the out was still recorded in what would be the Yankees’ lone win. The Dodgers clinched their 8th World Series title the next night in Game 5.

Capobianco and Hansen were not allowed to attend the final game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.