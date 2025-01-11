Israel to send Mossad chief to Qatar in sign talks on ceasefire-for-hostages deal may be advancing

By Lauren Izso and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

Israel (CNN) — Israel will send the chief of its Mossad intelligence agency to Qatar to continue talks over a potential ceasefire-for-hostages deal in Gaza, in a possible sign the negotiations may be advancing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Saturday it had directed the chief of the Mossad, David Barnea, to head a delegation “to depart for Doha to continue advancing a deal for the release of our hostages.”

It did not say when Barnea and his delegation will arrive in Qatar.

The delegation will also include Nitzan Alon, the head of the Israel Defense Forces’ hostage’s unit and Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency.

Netanyahu’s decision came on the heels of a meeting with US “negotiators of both the incoming and outgoing administrations,” his office added.

Netanyahu met Saturday with Steve Witkoff, US president-elect Donald Trump’s designated envoy to the Middle East.

Despite talks appearing deadlocked, with Hamas claiming that Israel has introduced new conditions and Egyptian mediators sounding downbeat about progress, Netanyahu’s decision could be a sign that talks are advancing.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have carried on even as official negotiations have been deadlocked for months, with the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden pushing for a deal.

This is a developing story. More to come.

