Visualizing the Los Angeles wildfires in maps and charts

(CNN) — A series of life-threatening fires, the largest of which is in the Pacific Palisades, are destroying homes as they race across Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. CNN is tracking the fires in maps and charts.

Here’s a look at the latest available map of the fires. This will automatically update as data becomes available.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection employs sensors attached to aircraft to capture fire perimeter data. Because high winds had grounded most aircraft, updates to the observed fire perimeter can be delayed. Track the fire size and containment estimations on the fires currently burning throughout the state:

California officials continue updating the areas impacted by evacuation orders and warnings. The map below will refresh automatically as new information becomes available.

Since October, Southern California has experienced increasing dryness, as fall and winter storms focused on the Pacific Northwest. Last winter brought abundant rain and snow to the Southwest, but this winter has taken a starkly different turn. This shift in weather patterns, swinging between extremes, is becoming more common with the warming climate.

Firefighters have been able to stop significant growth of the Eaton Fire, but it has already burned about 10,600 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 structures. The Eaton Fire has also been blamed for five deaths and is still at 0% containment, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Here are satellite images, from Maxar, of a neighborhood in Altadena before and after the Eaton Fire ravaged the area.

The Palisades Fire has spread at an alarming rate, burning more than 2,900 acres by 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. As of Thursday morning more than 17,000 acres have burned in the Palisades Fire.

Air quality is a major concern as the fires continue to burn. Here’s a look at the data, which will automatically update every half hour.

Historical context

The summer months are typically the most significant for wildfire damage in California statewide. Wildfires like this are rare in January. The below chart shows the average number of acres burned per month throughout the last decade or so.

The Palisades and Eaton fires are already among the 10 largest fires to hit Los Angeles County since at least 2013.

This story is developing and will be updated.

