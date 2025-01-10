Surfer rescued from Banzai Pipeline suffers serious facial injuries

By Jeremiah Estrada

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 26-year-old man was rescued at Pipieline after suffering serious facial injuries from surfing.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to an injured surfer just after 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2025. The surfer took off on a large wave which caused him to fall and hit his face on the sharp reef.

After getting rescued by jet ski, lifeguards began to assess and treat him. Paramedics responded, took over treatment and transported him to an emergency room.

Fifteen minutes before this incident, three surfers were rescued from another North Shore spot outside Freddyland. The men got caught in a strong current preventing them from being able to return to shore safely. They were not injured as a result.

During both rescues, the surf was estimated to be 10 to 15 feet.

Honolulu Ocean Safety reiterates that daily large, dangerous surf is in effect on the North Shore. Beachgoers and surfers are asked to pay attention to the warning signs, stay off of wet rocks and sand and listen to safety warnings from lifeguards.

