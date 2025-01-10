Skip to Content
Help Los Angeles County residents during unprecedented wildfires

A resident uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home in Altadena
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
A resident uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home in Altadena
January 8, 2025 2:49 PM
By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Wind-driven flames are pushing through the greater Los Angeles area, forcing residents to flee their homes by the tens of thousands. At least five major wildfires present an unprecedented disaster for rescue and relief officials, consuming thousands of structures and inflicting “significant injuries.” At least 10 people have died, but officials warn that number may rise when it is safe to access neighborhoods.

As emergency crews struggle to battle the blazes, evacuees can only seek shelter and hope their homes are spared. Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or use the form below.

CNN’s Impact Your World will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.

