Before and after: See the destruction caused by the LA fires
By Clint Alwahab and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
(CNN) — Multiple fires raging across Los Angeles County have caused untold damage and killed at least 10 people. Whole neighborhoods have been devastated, with as many as 10,000 structures destroyed. Satellite images capture the destruction from above, showing entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble.
The-CNN-Wire
