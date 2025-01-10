After “severely frostbitten” dog rescued, humane society urges people to protect pets



KDKA

By Madeline Bartos, Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a “severely frostbitten” dog was brought to the Beaver County Humane Society, requiring multiple surgeries and toe amputations, the shelter is urging the public to protect their pets during this frigid blast of winter weather.

A day before Christmas Eve, the humane society says a stray skinny 13-year-old dog was found huddled on a porch with swollen and bleeding paws. A good Samaritan brought the dog to the emergency vet where it was discovered that the pup had been left in the cold so long he developed severe frostbite on all four paws.

When Max arrived at Beaver County Humane Society, the medical team worried he wouldn’t make it.

“His feet were swollen when he came in. But unfortunately, he’s lost several toes in the process. He’s had three surgeries. He’ll likely need more surgeries for his feet,” said Wendi Stafford, humane society police officer at the Beaver County Humane Society.

Stafford said someone found Max freezing on a porch on Agway Drive in Darlington Township two days before Christmas. The underweight pup was shivering in the cold. It’s still unclear if he ran away or if he was abandoned.

“With a dog in his condition, he was probably not outside very long at all. He wasn’t living outside. He had no body fat,” Stafford said.

Max is lucky to be alive and still have some of his toes.

“When he came in, he would not walk, he would not stand. He was so painful. He would not get up. He wouldn’t even eat,” Stafford said.

But three surgeries later — including three toe amputations — the shelter says Max’s spirits are rising. He already gained five pounds and is walking on his bandaged paws.

“He’s even playing a little bit. He’s eating like a champ,” said Stafford.

She said they already have a foster home lined up for Max when he’s made more improvements. He will likely have to endure more surgeries, and his recovery will take two to three months before he’ll be ready to be adopted.

The short and sweet pup is getting a new lease on life all because someone cared enough to get him out of the cold.

“He loves the snuggle. He loves his belly rubbed. He likes his food,” Stafford said.

How to protect pets from cold weather

Pittsburgh is in the middle of a stretch of below-freezing temperatures, with lows in the single digits forecasted for Friday. The shelter says Max’s situation is a “sobering reminder” that bitter winter temperatures can quickly lead to hypothermia, frostbite and even death.

Stafford said to bring your dogs and cats inside and keep bathroom breaks short.

“We cannot emphasize this enough—most animals are vulnerable to extreme cold, just like humans,” said Beaver County Humane Society executive director Alison Yazer. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet. Please bring them indoors and provide a warm, safe space for them.”

“Frostbite can start as early as 15 minutes, and that’s probably a long expectation of 15 minutes. It can happen sooner than that,” Stafford added.

Even if you have a pet that typically stays outdoors, the Beaver County Humane Society says it needs extra protection during the winter. Ensure all pets have access to a warm, sheltered area inside your home.

If a pet has to stay outside, the shelter says to make sure they have an insulated, windproof shelter with straw bedding and access to fresh water.

The shelter also says to limit your pet’s time outdoors and always supervise them. Experts recommend using pet-safe booties or balm to protect their paws from ice and salt.

And if you see an animal left outside or in distress, call your local animal control or shelter to get them help.

Under Pennsylvania’s Libre’s Law, dogs cannot be tied outside for more than 30 minutes when it’s colder than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Under animal cruelty laws, any animal including dogs, cats, horses, and livestock must have a shelter that maintains body heat.

The shelter said Pennsylvania residents convicted of animal cruelty, neglect or abandonment could face up to seven years in jail and as much as $15,000 in fines.

